A couple of former Missouri Tigers are off and running in the NBA Summer League.

Kobe Brown selected with the final pick of the first round by the LA Clippers, made his summer League debut over the weekend.

He had 11 points and 9 rebounds and 29 minutes for the Clippers.

Meanwhile, Demoy Hodge, who was in drafted, but signed on a two -way contract by the LA Lakers, played great on Sunday.

He scored 16 points, had two assists and two blocks as well.