Sunrise Beach Residence Destroyed by Fire

An early morning fire destroys a Sunrise Beach residence.

Fire Chief Joe Laplant says the call to the 1100 block of Spring Cove Road was received just before 2:30 Friday morning and, upon arrival, heavy fire had already vented through the roof.

Water was pumped up from the lake and personnel were on the scene for about four hours. Mutual aid was provided by the Gravois and Mid-County districts.

There were no injuries and the cause of the blaze is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.