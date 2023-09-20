Cardinals Fall To Brewers While Royals Pick Up Win # 2 Against The Guardians

Wed. Sep 20th, 2023
The Cardinals couldn’t carry over the Adam Wainwright 200th victory momentum as they lose to the Brewers last night by a score of 7 – 3.
Richie Palacios, the unheralded outfielder, continues to swing a hot bad in September, pounding his fifth home run in the loss.
Royals hang on to beat Cleveland last night, 7 – 6.
The Guardians were tiptoeing their way back into the ball game.
Down 7 – 2, they got to within 7 – 6, but Colin Snyder comes on.
His first career save in the ninth to give the Royals a one run victory.