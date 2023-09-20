Mizzou QB Questionable For This Weekend’s Game – STL Blues Officially Name Captain

Mizzou Quarterback Brady Cook is considered questionable for Saturday when Mizzou takes on Memphis in the Zoo to the Lou game at the Dome, at America Center.

Of course, Cook coming off his career best performance, passing Saturday in the win against then 15th ranked Kansas State.

Most believe he’ll probably give it a go in his hometown on Saturday, but again, trying to bounce back from that hyper -extended knee.

And the St. Louis Blues, as we told you yesterday afternoon, they have named Braden Shen as the 24th captain in franchise history.

Robert Thomas Justin Falk Colton Perreco, our assistant captain.