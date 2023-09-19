fbpx

KC Chiefs Restructure Contract With Patrick Mahomes / Mizzou QB Gets Davie O’Brien Award / STL Blues To Name A Captain

KRMS Sports Tuesday, September 19th, 2023

Patrick Mahomes agreeing to a restructured contract will make him the richest player in the history of the league over four years.

More than $210 million dollars all of that money to be guaranteed for Patrick Mahomes.

 

Mizzou Quarterback Brady Cook named the Davie O ‘Brien Awards Grade 8 for the past week.

He threw for a career high in passing yards

 

Also The St. Louis Blues expected to name their captain today.

There was some talk that maybe the Blues would not name a captain, but it looks like the 24th captain in franchise history about to be named.

Reporter Brendan Matthews