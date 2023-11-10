Cardinals Look To Repair Broken Starting Rotation In Baseball’s Offseason

We’re now on the other side of baseball’s postseason.

The postseason awards will start to trickle out next week, but Cardinals facing a very critical offseason as they look to repair a broken starting rotation.

Team President John Moseley indicated during the summer that the team would look to bring on three new starting pitchers, but he’s recently backed off that number, indicating maybe more like two starters.

Fox Sports Baseball reporter JP Merosi indicating that the team could add a pitcher through free agency and then explore another starting pitcher via trade with the stockpile of position prospects and players the team currently possesses.