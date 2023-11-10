College Basketball Signing Day Underway

On now to basketball yesterday’s signing day in college basketball and Mizzou, their much-heralded signing class, a five-man class coming together, currently ranked number two in the country, but they could add more pieces to that puzzle.

Jaden Quayton’s the big prize still out there, a five-star recruit may not make up his mind however, until the spring signing period.

Mizzou football plays Tennessee on Saturday, they’re gonna be without linebacker Chad Bailey, he is out for the season.