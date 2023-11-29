Cardinals Make A Deal With Sonny Gray For 2024 Season

Well, we told you yesterday that the Cardinals were zeroing in on free agent pitcher Sonny Gray, the runner up to the American League Cy Young Award this past year up in Minnesota.

Well those rumors became reality.

The birds and Gray agreeing to terms on a three year contract worth $70 million.

There’s an option year for an additional $30 million that could bring the total value on the deal up to $100 million.

A buyout on that option year would be worth $5 million.

But Gray comes in and fills a need the Cardinals still have at this point, which would be arms in their starting rotation.

Gray has a long history of being a guy that can eat up innings and at times like last year pitch at an elite level.

The Cardinals may not be done, however, still moves to be made, at least that was hinted at during yesterday’s press conference.