Power Outage In Osage Beach Caused By Equipment Issues

Power has been restored to thousands following another issue along HWY 42 in Miller County.

According to Ameren, the power went out along the corridor into Osage Beach around 8AM Tuesday Morning, taking out electricity to the entire School of the Osage campus as well.

The power was later restored by 9:45AM and Ameren says the cause of the outage was equipment issues.

An outage similar to this one occurred on the 16th, with a Transformer being the cause of that system shutdown along 42.

In a separate incident, a very small number of power outages were also been reported Tuesday afternoon by electric cooperatives COMO & Gascosage, but they were not related to Tuesday morning’s outage.

While some of those were restored by late in the evening, an number of COMO residents again lost power Tuesday night across Camden, Morgan, Moniteau & Cole counties.

So far no word as to the causes of those power outages at this time.