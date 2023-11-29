Mizzou Basketball Takes The Win Against Pittsburg

After a disappointing run against lesser competition last week, Mizzou basketball needed a statement.

They got it last night on the road in the ACC SEC challenge.

Dennis Gates and his Tigers knockoff Pittsburg at the Oakland Zoo 71 -64.

Sean East leading the way…..21 points, 5 rebounds, dished out 4 assists and weathered, filed trouble, he had 4 of those and 5 turnovers for his big night.

Maybe the best performance so far from the former Oral Roberts transfer, Connor Vanover……6 .7 rebounds and was active in the block department as well with 2 also added a steal.

So the Tigers now 6 -2, they’ll be home against Wichita State Sunday afternoon in Columbia. How about Mizzou football still ranked number 9 in the latest college football playoff rankings.

Ohio State moved all the way down to 6 after their loss to Michigan.

They’re more than likely toast when it comes to any hopes getting into the college football playoff.

They would need complete chaos and then some on Saturday.

Mizzou tackle Jaden Jernigan also named the SEC’s defense of linemen of the week after his scoop and score touchdown against Arkansas.