Cardinals Pickup Win While Royals Fall To Detroit – Wainwright Officially Finished In His Career

Cardinals manager Oli Marmal telling reporters yesterday Adam Wainwright has thrown his final pitch.

He will not take the mound again this season or for his big league career.

He won his 200th game for the Cardinals last week.

Redbirds beat the Brewers last night four to one, but then Milwaukee moments later clinched the National League Central Division after the Cubs loss in Atlanta.

Royals had a two -nothing lead over the Tigers last night behind Zach Rankies, five shutout innings, but the bullpen implodes.

Detroit takes it down by a score of six to three.