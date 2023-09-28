High School Football Rankings Out – Lebanon Top School Thus Far Regionally

The latest state football rankings are out.

The Camdenton Lakers still not making a dent in class five, despite a dominating 45 – nothing shutout of West Plains.

Class five, once again, pretty stacked.

So Camdenton not quite showing up in the poll, but their opponent, Friday night, Bolivar, they are ranked number 9 in the latest class four poll.

Both teams entering Friday night with records of four and one.

A full rundown of all the class districts across the lake can be seen below:

Here’s the Class rankings for the Lake Area teams:

Class 1: The only lake area team is Lincoln, ranking at # 25. Nearby Tipton is at #6 while nearby Windsor is at #15.

Class 2: Lake area teams include Warsaw ranking at #27, Versailles ranking at #39, and Cole Camp ranking at #45.

Class 3: The only lake area team is Eldon, ranking at #34. Nearby California ranks at #18.

Class 4: The only lake area team is School of the Osage, ranking at #28.

Class 5: Lake area teams include Lebanon ranking at #2, and Camdenton ranking at #13

Class 6: Nearby Waynesville ranks at #38.

Overall statewide, Lebanon ranks at #12 and is the only Lake Area school in the top 50.

Camdenton is #57

Data provided by MaxPreps.