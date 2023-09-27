Cardinals & Royals Gear Up For Tuesday Games

The Cardinals play their final road series starting tonight in Milwaukee.

Zach Thompson and Adrian Hauser will be on the mound.

Cardinals need to win the rest of their games to at least potentially avoid a solo last place finish.

Just one more loss would ensure that and guarantee the Cardinals finishing solo last for the first time ever in the Central Division.

The Royals pulling off a win Sunday, allowing a sweep of the Houston Astros.

They’ll hit the mound tonight against Detroit Tigers.

That game starts at 6:40….you can hear it live on 98.7 The Cove.