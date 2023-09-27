Mizzou Continues Undefeated Run Heading Into Saturday’s Game In Nashville

Mizzou Football’s undefeated 4 -0 run continues.

They’re in the top 25 in both the Associated Press and coaches’ polls.

We told you about that yesterday and some pivotal games are on the way.

First, SEC opener on Saturday.

They’ll go to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt.

Tigers will be double digit road favorites.

And then announced yesterday, Mizzou will take on LSU at 11am in Columbia on October 7th.

Won’t be a prime time game, but will be on ESPN on that Saturday morning.

There’ll be some big SEC games later that night as number one Georgia takes on currently undefeated Kentucky.

Alabama takes on Texas A &M in College Station for that CBS 230 kickoff.

But some big games on the way for the Tigers.