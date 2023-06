The Royals are home tonight to take on the Angels, a surprising seven game above 500 record.

For Anaheim It’ll be Sandoval and Singer on the mound.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, are in New York.

They’ll take on the Mets, it’ll be Miles, Michaelis and Taylor.

The Cardinals have lost five in a row.

Meanwhile, the Royals have dropped eight straight, two of the worst teams in all of baseball right now, believe it or not.