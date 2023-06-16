Mizzou College Football Sees New Recruit – Hoping To Bring Stability To Quarterback Position

It’s the most important position in all of sports, quarterback.

And it’s a position that holds great history and a rich tradition.

At Mizzou recently, it’s been more of a source of problems, unable to find the right fit for coach Eli Drinkwitz and his offense.

And the Tigers will certainly be searching for that fit coming up this fall.

But coach Drink always looking for new recruits and in fact, recently had one defect from a future recruiting class.

So coach goes out and finds another three star prospect, Aidan Glover, out of Memphis.

He’ll be part of the class of 2024 and viewed to be, again, a three-star talent for the Tigers purposes.