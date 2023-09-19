Cardinals & Royals Pick Up Wins In Monday Games

Win number 100 last night for Adam Wainwright as the Cardinals blank the first place Brewers 1 – 0 at Bush.

One of the better performances on the year for Wainwright.

7 innings, 3 strikeouts obviously did not allow a run.

Win number 5 on the season and again 2 – 0 – 0 for Wainwright.

All accomplished as a Cardinal.

Royals winners last night as well.

They beat the Cleveland Guardian 6 -4 Bobby Whit Jr. with another stolen base to add to his resume.

He now has 48, could get to 50 before the season is over.