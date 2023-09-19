fbpx

Tue. Sep 19th, 2023

 

Cardinals & Royals Pick Up Wins In Monday Games

KRMS Sports Tuesday, September 19th, 2023

Win number 100 last night for Adam Wainwright as the Cardinals blank the first place Brewers 1 – 0 at Bush.

One of the better performances on the year for Wainwright.

7 innings, 3 strikeouts obviously did not allow a run.

Win number 5 on the season and again 2 – 0 – 0 for Wainwright.

All accomplished as a Cardinal.

 

Royals winners last night as well.

They beat the Cleveland Guardian 6 -4 Bobby Whit Jr. with another stolen base to add to his resume.

He now has 48, could get to 50 before the season is over.

KRMS Sports Tuesday, September 19th, 2023

Reporter Brendan Matthews