fbpx

Sat. Jul 12th, 2025

 

Lake Area Beaches Fully Open For Swimming This Weekend

All News RSS Feed Front Page News State News Friday, July 11th, 2025

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources gives all but one of the state parks public beaches an all-clear for swimming and other water-related activities over the upcoming weekend.

The one state park beach that is closed, but not because of any E-coli concerns, is Thousand Hills in Kirksville due to ongoing renovations.

 

Full Report:

Beaches open and did not exceed the decision criteria for E. coli concentrations as of Thursday, July 10, 2025:

  • Cuivre River State Park – Lake Lincoln Public Beach, 678 State Route 147, Troy.
  • Finger Lakes State Park – Public Beach, 1505 E. Peabody Rd., Columbia.
  • Lake of the Ozarks State Park – Grand Glaize Beach, off Hwy. 54, Osage Beach.
  • Lake of the Ozarks State Park Public Beach #1, 403 Hwy 134, Kaiser.
  • Lake Wappapello State Park – Public Beach, Hwy. 172, Williamsville.
  • Long Branch State Park – Public Beach, 28615 Visitor Center Road, Macon.
  • Mark Twain State Park – Public Beach, 37352 Shrine Road, Florida.
  • Pomme de Terre State Park – Pittsburg Beach HWY 64B, Pittsburg.
  • Pomme de Terre State Park – Hermitage Beach, Hermitage.
  • St. Joe State Park – Monsanto Lake, 2800 Pimville Road, Park Hills.
  • St. Joe State Park, Pim Lake, 2800 Pimville Road, Park Hills.
  • Stockton State Park – Public Beach, 19100 S. Hwy. 215, Dadeville.
  • Trail of Tears State Park – Public Beach, 429 Moccasin Springs, Jackson.
  • Harry S Truman State Park – Campground Beach, 28761 State Park Rd., Warsaw.
  • Harry S Truman State Park – Day Use Public Beach, 28761 State Park Rd., Warsaw.
  • Wakonda State Park – Public Beach, 32836 State Park Rd., La Grange.
  • Watkins Woolen Mill State Park – Public Beach, 26600 Park Rd. N, Lawson.

Beaches OPEN and exceeded the decision criteria for E.coli concentrations. SWIMMING IS NOT RECOMMENDED as of Thursday, July 10, 2025:

  • NONE

Beaches CLOSED due to high water levels as of Thursday, July 10, 2025:

  • NONE

Beaches CLOSED and did not exceed the decision criteria for E.coli concentrations as of Thursday, July 10, 2025:

  • Thousand Hills State Park – Public Beach, 20431 State Highway 157, Kirksville. (Beach closed until further notice due to renovations).

Beaches water quality samples pending as of Thursday, July 10, 2025:

  • NONE

For more information concerning beaches in Missouri state parks, please visit https://dnr.mo.gov/beaches.

All News RSS Feed Front Page News State News Friday, July 11th, 2025

Reporter Mike Anthony