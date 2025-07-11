Lake Area Beaches Fully Open For Swimming This Weekend

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources gives all but one of the state parks public beaches an all-clear for swimming and other water-related activities over the upcoming weekend.
The one state park beach that is closed, but not because of any E-coli concerns, is Thousand Hills in Kirksville due to ongoing renovations.
Full Report:
Beaches open and did not exceed the decision criteria for E. coli concentrations as of Thursday, July 10, 2025:
- Cuivre River State Park – Lake Lincoln Public Beach, 678 State Route 147, Troy.
- Finger Lakes State Park – Public Beach, 1505 E. Peabody Rd., Columbia.
- Lake of the Ozarks State Park – Grand Glaize Beach, off Hwy. 54, Osage Beach.
- Lake of the Ozarks State Park Public Beach #1, 403 Hwy 134, Kaiser.
- Lake Wappapello State Park – Public Beach, Hwy. 172, Williamsville.
- Long Branch State Park – Public Beach, 28615 Visitor Center Road, Macon.
- Mark Twain State Park – Public Beach, 37352 Shrine Road, Florida.
- Pomme de Terre State Park – Pittsburg Beach HWY 64B, Pittsburg.
- Pomme de Terre State Park – Hermitage Beach, Hermitage.
- St. Joe State Park – Monsanto Lake, 2800 Pimville Road, Park Hills.
- St. Joe State Park, Pim Lake, 2800 Pimville Road, Park Hills.
- Stockton State Park – Public Beach, 19100 S. Hwy. 215, Dadeville.
- Trail of Tears State Park – Public Beach, 429 Moccasin Springs, Jackson.
- Harry S Truman State Park – Campground Beach, 28761 State Park Rd., Warsaw.
- Harry S Truman State Park – Day Use Public Beach, 28761 State Park Rd., Warsaw.
- Wakonda State Park – Public Beach, 32836 State Park Rd., La Grange.
- Watkins Woolen Mill State Park – Public Beach, 26600 Park Rd. N, Lawson.
Beaches OPEN and exceeded the decision criteria for E.coli concentrations. SWIMMING IS NOT RECOMMENDED as of Thursday, July 10, 2025:
Beaches CLOSED due to high water levels as of Thursday, July 10, 2025:
Beaches CLOSED and did not exceed the decision criteria for E.coli concentrations as of Thursday, July 10, 2025:
- Thousand Hills State Park – Public Beach, 20431 State Highway 157, Kirksville. (Beach closed until further notice due to renovations).
Beaches water quality samples pending as of Thursday, July 10, 2025:
For more information concerning beaches in Missouri state parks, please visit https://dnr.mo.gov/beaches.