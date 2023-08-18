Iberia, Tri-County & Crocker Fire Districts On The Receiving End Of A FEMA Grant

More than $725-thousand are on the way to the Iberia, Crocker and Tri-County Fire districts after being named to receive a FEMA grant through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program.

According to a social media post by the Tri-County District, the funding requires the districts to have a 5% cost share in the project.

The regional request award will go toward P-25 compliant, interoperable communication equipment which will improve communications and the safety of the firefighters.