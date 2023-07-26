CCSD Junior Police Academy Continues

Off to a good start…the Camden County Junior Police Academy continues with 21 cadets participating in the week.

That’s according to Sergeant Scott Hines who says the annual academy started on Monday with the cadets getting an overview about general operations of the office and how law enforcement agencies are structured.

The cadets, in grades 6-8, were also introduced to officers from the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group , the corrections staff and had a chance to see demonstrations involving the restraint chair and a TASER. The Junior Police Academy will run through Friday.