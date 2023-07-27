Dangerous Heat Settles In Across The Lake Region

Dangerous heat returns to the lake area and other parts across the country with high temperatures reaching into the triple digits and heat indices expected as high as 105-110.

A heat advisory has been issued for most of the area until Friday, and there’s no rain in sight in the long-term forecast.

With the heat being cranked up, Weatherology meteorologist Cara Foster says not to forget about taking the usual precautions.

“Make sure you’re definitely taking care of yourself. First and foremost, drinking a lot of water. Also taking some time indoors or at least in the shade for as long as you can outside. And especially don’t forget about your pets as well.”

There are at least 18 locations that are officially designated as cooling centers in Camden, Miller, Morgan and Benton counties.

The centers are open with limited hours.

You can check out where they are on the department of health and senior services website: https://data.mo.gov/Health/Missouri-Cooling-Centers-Map/2wki-9iz8

CAMDEN COUNTY

SUNRISE BEACH LIBRARY;

CLIMAX SPRINGS LIBRARY;

OSAGE BEACH LIBRARY;

CAMDEN COUNTY LIBRARY IN CAMDENTON;

CAMDENTON SENIOR CENTER;

MACKS CREEK LIBRARY;

STOUTLAND SENIOR CENTER:

RICHLAND LIBRARY.

MILLER COUNTY

MILLER COUNTY LIBRARY IN ELDON;

ELDON SENIOR CENTER;

MILLER COUNTY LIBRARY CENTER IN IBERIA;

FRIENDSHIP HALL IN IBERIA.

MORGAN COUNTY

WESTSIDE SENIOR CENTER IN LAURIE;

MORGAN COUNTY LIBRARY IN VERSAILLES;

VERSAILLES SENIOR CENTER.

BENTON COUNTY