A Richland man wanted on a felony parole violation for obstructing justice is taken into custody by the highway patrol in Laclede County.

The highway patrol says 42-year-old Christopher Pettijohn had also been wanted on a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant on a domestic assault charge in Pulaski County and will now face a new charge of possessing methamphetamine.

Pettijohn was taken to the Laclede County Jail and is currently being held without bond.