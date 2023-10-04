Pedestrian Bridge Attachment Over Grand Glaize Not Possible Says MODOT

As the City of Osage Beach continues looking forward to new developments which are currently underway…namely the Lakeport entertainment district and the Preserve at Sycamore Creek residential community…there’s also been some talk about the possibility of a pedestrian bridge spanning the length of the Grand Glaize Bridge.

However, according to Mayor Michael Harmison speaking this week on KRMS Radio and TV, the concept has run into a major roadblock.

“I was notified Friday by MoDOT that the bridge, the current grand glaized bridge, will not support a walking pedestrian bridge attached…..it would need to be at least 12ft, and it’s just not capable.”

Harmison also says there is a possible plan-B in the way of a free-standing pedestrian bridge which will be much more expensive.