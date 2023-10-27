Changes Taking Place For Voters In 2024 Election Cycle

The political calendar in the lake area and across the state will take on a new look for 2024 and, ultimately, the presidential election in November of 24.

Miller County Clerk Clinton Jenkins says, following changes made on the state level, Missourians will no longer have the option of making their voices known in a presidential preference election in March.

“I know a lot of people are upset about not having the presidential preference anymore, but we were literally the state was going out and spending upwards of $10 million on that election. And then it was just handled by caucus anyways.”

Jenkins also says, without the presidential preference election, questions have been raised in general about the overall process.

“Why are we having a caucus? Why don’t we get to vote on it? Deep down, I have that same argument I just didn’t see doing both. I don’t think anybody would have a problem if we just went to an election and got rid of the caucus.”

As it currently stands, according to Jenkins, the Missouri Caucus will likely determine who the Missouri delegation will vote for at the National Convention ahead of when Missouri voters go to the polls to vote on the presidential race.