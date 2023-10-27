No Change In Drought Conditions For Missouri & The Lake Region

No change again on the latest U.S. Drought Monitor for the lake area and statewide.

The western two-thirds of Camden County, northern Miller County, all of Morgan County and the eastern two-thirds of Benton County remain in the severe drought category.

Southeastern Camden and Miller counties remain in the moderate category and western Benton still remains in the extreme category.

Elsewhere, a large area of central to southwest Missouri is out of the drought while southeastern Missouri remains in abnormally dry to moderate drought categories.