fbpx

Fri. Oct 27th, 2023

 

No Change In Drought Conditions For Missouri & The Lake Region

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Severe Weather State News Friday, October 27th, 2023

No change again on the latest U.S. Drought Monitor for the lake area and statewide.

The western two-thirds of Camden County, northern Miller County, all of Morgan County and the eastern two-thirds of Benton County remain in the severe drought category.

Southeastern Camden and Miller counties remain in the moderate category and western Benton still remains in the extreme category.

Elsewhere, a large area of central to southwest Missouri is out of the drought while southeastern Missouri remains in abnormally dry to moderate drought categories.

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Severe Weather State News Friday, October 27th, 2023

Reporter Mike Anthony