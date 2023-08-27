Numerous Arrests Made Saturday Across The Lake Area Due To Alcohol

13 people are being arrested for alcohol related offenses across the lake area.

According to the HWP, there were six arrests on Saturday alone in Camden and Miller counties, with the other arrest happening in Morgan County.

Of the 13 arrests…five people were busted for alleged drunk driving and one for alleged drunken boating in Miller County; four people for DWI and two people for BWI in Camden County; and in Morgan County, one person was arrested for DWI.

Of the 13 people arrested on the misdemeanor alcohol-related charges, six of them live out of state.