Chiefs Fall To Denver But Lakers Pickup Win Against Rolla In Monday Football Report

The Chiefs 13 straight divisional wins. Also comes to a close.

That was tied for the fourth longest by any team since the 1970 NFL -AFL merger.

But Patrick Mahomes battling flu -like symptoms all weekend long certainly plays a factor in this one.

He didn’t look sharp. Chiefs don’t look sharp.

Another streak comes to a close….Six straight wins on the year.

Kansas City now 6 -2 on the season.

High school football from Friday.

The Camdenton Lakers need a final drive to beat the Rolla Bulldogs. And they do. K. Dernan to Owen Borbé. The game winning score. 17 -14. Lakers advance to play capital city on Friday.

School of the Osage sees their season come to an end with a loss to Warrensburg 30 -28.

The Eldon Mustangs survive an advance. Beat Buffalo 63 -12. They’ll get Ava on Friday.

And Versailles 28 -26 winners against Cole Camp….They will get Father Tolton next.