Chiefs Fall To Denver But Lakers Pickup Win Against Rolla In Monday Football Report

Two streaks came to an end last night for the Kansas City Chiefs as they lose to the Broncos in Denver 24 -9.
16 straight wins against Denver, falls by the wayside.
That was tied to the third longest versus any opponent in NFL history.
The Chiefs 13 straight divisional wins. Also comes to a close.
That was tied for the fourth longest by any team since the 1970 NFL -AFL merger.
But Patrick Mahomes battling flu -like symptoms all weekend long certainly plays a factor in this one.
He didn’t look sharp. Chiefs don’t look sharp.
Another streak comes to a close….Six straight wins on the year.
Kansas City now 6 -2 on the season.
High school football from Friday.
The Camdenton Lakers need a final drive to beat the Rolla Bulldogs. And they do. K. Dernan to Owen Borbé. The game winning score. 17 -14. Lakers advance to play capital city on Friday.
School of the Osage sees their season come to an end with a loss to Warrensburg 30 -28.
The Eldon Mustangs survive an advance. Beat Buffalo 63 -12. They’ll get Ava on Friday.
And Versailles 28 -26 winners against Cole Camp….They will get Father Tolton next.
Full Report below:
Wins:
Camdenton over Rolla: 17-14
Eldon over Buffalo: 63-12
Versailles over Cole Camp: 28-26
Warsaw over Carrollton: 49-0
Losses:
Cole Camp falls to Versailles: 28-26
Lincoln falls to Wellington-Napoleon: 29-24
Waynesville falls to Ozarks: 13-12