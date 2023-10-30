Miller County Drug Bust Nets Meth, a Gun and Paraphernalia

An Eldon-area man is taken into custody after deputies from the Miller County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force converge on a residence off Allen Road to serve up a narcotics search warrant.

Sheriff Louie Gregoire says it happened during the afternoon hours on Thursday of last week.

During the search, a large amount of methamphetamine, a pistol, drug paraphernalia, and items used to manufacture meth and anhydrous ammonia were discovered and seized.

62-year-old James Holloway is formally charged with trafficking drugs, manufacturing a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bond was set at $400,000.