Mizzou Football Looking For Raking’s Results Tuesday Night

So for Mizzou….They’ll find out their latest playoff rankings tonight.

Those will come out a little after 6 o ‘clock.

Mizzou will be a little more than a touchdown favorite Friday when they traveled Arkansas to take on the Razorbacks.

Wide receiver Luther Burton has been named a semi -finalist for the Belitnikov Award.

It goes to the best wide receiver in college football.

He will not however be the odds on favorite to win the award.

That will more than likely go to Marvin Harrison Jr. on the Ohio State Buckeyes.