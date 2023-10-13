Chiefs Pull Off Big Win With Mizzou, Blues & HS Sports In This Friday Report

It was the Chief Defense last night sending a message as Kansas City beats the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead 19 -8.

That Kansas City defense held the Broncos to under 200 yards of total offense, so Patrick Mahomes, not a lot of heavy lifting, although he throws for 306 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

The Chiefs are 5 -1.

They get the Chargers next week.

The Missouri Tigers, they are on the road tomorrow night against the Kentucky Wildcats.

Mizzou looking to win a very significant road game coming off that loss to LSU.

Last night the Blues opened their regular season.

Jordan Bennington was spectacular.

He made 34 saves, but the Blues lose in a shootout to the Stars 2 -1.

They do get that overtime point.

Alright, high school football tonight.



93 -5 rocks for the Lakers KRMS -TV.

The Camdenton Lakers against number 4 Lebanon.

The Highway 5 trophy on the line.

Luke Hagedorn will be joined by Jeff Shore in the booth.

A lot of fun on 93 -5 rocks in KRMS -TV.

School of the Osage Southern Boone, that on Classic Country 104 .9.

The Eldon Mustangs, they are home against California

Versailles, they are home against Buffalo.