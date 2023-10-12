Thursday Sports Report Spotlights Upcoming Games For Chiefs, Mizzou & Area Sports

It’s game day for the Kansas City Chiefs as they welcome their hated rivals from the Rocky Mountains, the Denver Broncos, Kansas City coming in with a record of 4 -1, the Broncos are 1 -4.

Denver has certainly struggled under new head coach Sean Payton, but their offensive numbers actually somewhat line up with the Chiefs at least in terms of points per game, Kansas City at 25.6 points per game, the Broncos right behind at 24.2.

The Broncos have also had a lot of success scoring on their opening drive, but guess what? The Chiefs have not allowed a single point against the opposition on their first drive of the ball game.

With all that being said, the Chiefs are big favorites tonight, 10.5 points spread, you’ll hear it on 93 .5 Rocks the Lake.

Mizzou continuing preparations for Kentucky Saturday night in Lexington.

Mizzou could be without running back Cody Schrader, it looks like they’ll definitely be without their cornerback.

Camdenton in Lebanon tomorrow night, 93.5 Rocks the Lake, KRMS TV.

I will not be on the call, I’ve been battling COVID all week, but thrilled to announce Jeff Shore will be filling in for me alongside Luke Hagedorn inside our Kenny Carroll excavating broadcast booth.