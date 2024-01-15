Chiefs Pull Off Win Over Dolphins In Sub-Zero Tempatures

Sub -Zero Temperatures, not enough to stop the Kansas City Chief’s Saturday night Super Wild Card Weekend televised on the Peacock Streaming Channel.

The Chiefs beat the Dolphins in resounding fashion.

26 -7 was the final score as the game was played exclusively in those Sub -Zero Temperatures.

Win chills in the minus 20s and beyond.

But Patrick Mahomes, 262 yards, a touchdown.

Isaiah Pacheco had 89 yards on the ground and a touchdown as the Chiefs advanced to play the divisional round of the weekend.

And they’ll learn their opponent later on today.

We’ll tell you about that in a second.

Other finals from the weekend on Saturday.

CJ Stroud and the Texans beat the Cleveland Browns down in Houston. 45 -14.

It was the Green Bay Packers throttling the Cowboys in Dallas. 48 -32.

And the Detroit Lions hang on to beat the LA Rams. 24 -23.

Now Blizzard -like conditions in Buffalo forced Sunday’s game between the Bills and the Steelers to later on today.

That game will be played as well as the Eagles and Buccaneers tonight in Tampa Bay to conclude Wild Card weekend on Saturday.