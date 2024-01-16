One Charged After Child Shot to Death in Eldon

A 27-year-old from Eldon is charged in connection to the shooting death over the weekend of a child.

Police Chief Brian Kidwell says officers along with fire department and ambulance personnel were dispatched on Sunday to the 600-block of North Mill Street and, upon arrival, discovered a male juvenile with a gunshot wound to his head.

Lifesaving treatments by the medics were unsuccessful and taken into custody was Albert Keel who’s charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child-death of a child with no sexual contact….a Class-A felony.

Keel is being held without bond in the Miller County Jail.