Roach Man Faces DWI Charges Following Crash In Camden County

A man from Roach is seriously injured when he failed to negotiate a curve sending the pickup he was driving off Lower Prairie Hollow Road near Laura Hufferd Road before striking a tree in Camden County.

The highway patrol says it happened around 4:30 Saturday afternoon.

57-year-old Scott Wallace was not wearing a seat belt and was seriously hurt.

Wallace was taken to Lake Regional before being flown to University Hospital.

Wallace is also accused of felony DWI and failing to drive on the right half of the road involving an accident.