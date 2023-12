It’s another prime-time spot for the Kansas City Chiefs as they will play on Sunday night football this week against the Packers in Green Bay.

Lambo Field will be the site chiefs.

Six point favorites taking on a Green Bay team.

Struggled early coming around maybe a little bit. They’re five and six.

The Chiefs are eight and three on the year.

Of course, you’ll hear it Sunday night on 93.5 ROCKS.