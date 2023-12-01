Missouri Lottery Joins Gift Responsibly Campaign to Raise Awareness of Youth Gambling Risks

The Missouri Lottery has announced its commitment to the 2023 Gift Responsibly Campaign, joining lotteries and community organizations across North America and around the world to raise awareness about the risks of underage lottery play. The campaign is organized by the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) and the International Center for Youth Gambling Problems and High-Risk Behaviors at McGill University.

Research shows that the earlier a person’s participation or exposure to gambling is in childhood, the more likely they are to develop a gambling problem later in life. Gambling exposure during childhood is sometimes through some kind of lottery product, such as Scratchers tickets. Often, these items are given to a child by an adult who is unaware of the associated risks.

“While Lottery tickets are a fun and easy gift idea, these games can only be given to the adults over the age of 18 on your gift list,” said Lester Elder, executive director of the Missouri Lottery.

Throughout December, the Missouri Lottery will post weekly social media reminders to its followers that Lottery tickets are not appropriate gifts for children. Advertisements, including materials at retail, will also advise adults to ‘Gift Responsibly.’

“The potential long-term risks associated with underage gambling exposure cannot be understated,” said Keith Whyte, NCPG Executive Director. “I commend each Gift Responsibly Campaign participant for their commitment to raising awareness about the risks of youth gambling. Now, more than ever, we must continue to insist that lottery tickets are never appropriate gifts for children.”

