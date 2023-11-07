Hunters and Trappers Delight Across Missouri

It’s that magical time of the year for hunters and trappers across Missouri with one season continuing, another to open up this weekend and yet another season to open up next week.

Arguably the most popular season, the first shots will be fired this weekend, on Saturday, when the November portion of the firearms deer season opens and will go through the 21st.

So far statewide, in 2023, there have been more than 65,000 deer harvested with Franklin County leading the way with more than 1,600 harvested. In the lake area, Benton County has reported 960 harvested deer followed by Morgan with 853, Camden with 725 and Miller with 575.

In addition to the firearms deer season opening up, the Woodcock season opened on October 15th and continues through November 28th while it’ll be open season starting November 15th and running through February 29th for striped skunks.