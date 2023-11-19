Christmas Light Displays Opening This Weekend Across The Lake

A few Christmas light displays will be opening up this and next weekend.

One of the biggest includes the Enchanted Village of Lights in the Laurie Fairgrounds, where over 250 displays span out the city’s 27-acre park.

The annual Gala of Trees is also underway at Wobbly Boots Barbeque.

Other light displays include Christmas on the Harbor in Warsaw, the Versailles Unity of Lights & The St. Patrick’s Festival of Lights in Laurie, which open next weekend.

The city of Osage Beach will open their holiday lights in the city park on December 1st.