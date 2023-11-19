Versailles Man Involved In Capitol Protest Found Guilty By A Judge

A Versailles man was found guilty, Thursday in the District of Columbia, of all counts against him in connection to the January 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol.

56-year-old Matthew Loganbill had been accused along with more than a thousand others of disrupting a joint session of Congress which had convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes from the 2020 presidential election.

He was charged with felony obstructing an official proceeding and misdemeanors for entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Loganbill had been accused of wearing a helmet, gas mask, backpack and carrying an American flag affixed to a pole while marching with the crowd before entering the building and ultimately into the Rotunda, and posting multiple social media posts describing his involvement.

The guilty verdict came during a bench trial.

Judge Berman Jackson will sentence Loganbill on March 12, 2024.