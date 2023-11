It’s Week 13 for High School Football

Most of the Lake Area teams had their seasons end in the past two weeks, but a few teams nearby will move on tonight

They include Windsor, who will be taking on North Platte.

Also 2 of the Jeff City Teams are still in the Hunt….Helias Catholic is taking on Republic, while Jefferson City High is taking on McDonald County.

Blair Oaks still in the game too…they’ll be taking on Westminster Christian Academy.

All games start at 7pm.