Sun. Jul 23rd, 2023

 

Teen Injured Camden County Crash West Of Camdenton

A 17-year-old from Macks Creek is injured when she swerves to avoid another vehicle turning onto Highway-54 at the Rugen Cut-Off west of Camdenton in Camden County.

The highway patrol says the unidentified teenager was wearing a seat belt and suffered minor injuries when the car she was driving then traveled off the road and struck a tree.

The accident happened around 5:00 Saturday afternoon.

She was treated at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.

There was no information reported by the highway patrol about the other vehicle.

Reporter Mike Anthony