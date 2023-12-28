City Of Lake Ozark Looks Back On 2023 & Ahead For 2024

It’s been a good year with even a brighter outlook for 2024 in the City of Lake Ozark.

That’s according to Administrator Harrison Fry who says that the master plan for 2023 and 2024 was simple.

“We’re going to make promises we can keep, and we’re going to keep promises we’ve made. So this year on the road front, which I think is the most important topic for most of the folks that live in Lake Ozark, you know, we are able to deliver on a road surfacing project that touched over 30 streets in every neighborhood.”

Speaking on KRMS Radio and TV, Fry goes on to say that going through the bonding process and accepting bids for further improvements to Lighthouse Road and Bagnell Dam Boulevard will allow the city to also move forward with the engineering process for other projects.