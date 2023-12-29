Mizzou Ready For The Cotton Bowl Today & Chiefs Prepare For The Next Day

Game day is here for Mizzou Football Cotton Bowl tonight as they take on the Ohio State Buckeyes Tigers looking for their first 11 win season since 2014 and their first top 10 finish in a season since 2013.

Tigers look to be just about at full strength with the exception of Tyron Hopper and Ennis Rakeshraw.

They are banged up, will not play in this game, still waiting on who will all suit up for Ohio State.

The one guy we know isn’t is their quarterback.

They’re starting quarterback for the Air Cal McCord.

He’s already transferred out and is at Syracuse. Stay tuned later this morning.

During the morning magazine Guy Wayman, he is our host for a special Cotton Bowl preview. Luke Hagradorn, Rick Hastie and myself will all be along as well as we look ahead to tonight’s big game down there in Arlington, Texas.

Speaking of big games, they’re all big right now for the Chiefs as the regular season winds down in the NFL.

You’ll be able to hear it Sunday afternoon on 93.5 Rocks the Lake as the Chiefs take on the Bengals.

Certainly the game looked to be one of the marquee matchups on the season that was before Joe Burrow suffered a season ending injury.

Chiefs favored by a touchdown