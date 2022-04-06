An agreement between the Lake of the Ozarks Council of Local Governments and the City of Laurie for the city’s comprehensive plan is now in motion.

According to reports, the group has been given the green light to move forward with developing a comprehensive plan with input from the council, including information on demographics and socioeconomic data reported by the census bureau.

City officials say along with the plan, they will conduct several meetings with a planning committee to develop strategies, public surveys and data with a vision for the community.

They expect the project to be done in three tiers, including land use planning and housing goals, infrastructure and transportation and economic development.

Once all of these planning meetings are completed, the LOCLG will present to the Laurie Planning and Zoning commission for final endorsement.

The city is paying LOCLG just over $7,000 for the survey, which was reduced from their regular rate of just over $23,000.