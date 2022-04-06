A Lebanon man will spend the next 15 years in federal prison without parole after being sentenced, Monday, in U.S. District Court.

Judge M-Douglas Harpool handed down the sentence to Justin Barton who pleaded guilty back in November to receiving and distributing child porn between January 1, 2018, and January 15, 2020.

Barton, a registered sex offender after being court-marshaled from the Army for similar charges in 2017, was first charged on the most recent counts following a routine traffic stop by the highway patrol.

During the stop, Barton handed the trooper his cell phone to view proof of insurance when an image of a naked child popped up as the trooper handed back the phone.