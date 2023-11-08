City Of Osage Beach Financial Future Looks Good Says Mayor Harmison

The financial future is looking bright in the City of Osage Beach.

That’s according to Mayor Michael Harmison who says a projected 4% growth rate for the new year ahead is almost a certainty with the number of developments in the works which, of course, also means the need for more housing.

“We’re going to have a lot of construction workers here, and they’ve got to have a place to live, and they’re going to be contributing to the economy, and then they’re going to bring their family down and they’re going to have their recreation.”

Harmison also points to the collection of a 3% sales tax on adult-use marijuana and associated products, which will also add to that bottom line.

Otherwise, a recent job fair was held with several positions still available in the city.

More info about the city’s budget and employment opportunities can be found on the Osage Beach website.