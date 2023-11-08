fbpx

Wed. Nov 8th, 2023

 

Morgan County FAST Apprehends 3 On Felony Warrants

The Morgan County Fugitive Apprehension Security Team strikes again reporting three more felony arrests.

Sheriff Norman Dills says…

–29-year-old Tabitha Cline was arrested on a charge of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child with no sexual contact;

–55-year-old Terry Moorefield was arrested on a charge of unlawful use of a firearm;

–and 41-year-old Scott Johnson was arrested on a Moniteau County charge of possessing a controlled substance and on a probation and parole warrant for absconding.

Moorefield has since been released on his own recognizance while Cline and Johnson were showing as being held without bond.

Reporter Mike Anthony