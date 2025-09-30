Classic Country Jamboree Set For This Month

It might be hard to believe but we are only a couple weeks away from this year’s Classic Country Music Jamboree at the Lake of the Ozarks.

The event this year will be the first under the guidance of the Missouri Country Music Association representing a slight change of name from what been the Genuine Country Music Association.

“Everything’s the same as a 501-C3, same bylaws, same mission statements, just a little name change. I think Missouri Country Music Association is going to stand tall,” says event coordinator and member of the band, John Farrell.

He tells KRMS the Jamboree once again will take place at Campana Hall at the Lodge of Four Seasons.

The Jamboree is set for Sunday, October 12th, with the doors opening at 1:00 and the fun beginning at 2:00.

This year’s Jamboree will feature many of the same performers from years past and it’s a good bet that tickets are selling fast.