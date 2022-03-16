More great news for the Eldon based Ice Cream Factory’s new facility in Lebanon.

Following the city’s recent council meeting, city officials struck a deal to help with utility costs during the plant’s first year in business.

According to Public Works Director Richard Shockley, the per pound of organic waste from the factory will be determined by samples taken as it exits the facility.

Shockley also says they will make an adjustment towards the electric cost paid by the Ice Cream Factory, by dividing the total cost of the first year by 1/3rd and averaging it out in the years afterward.

The goal with that is to mitigate new equipment coming online and causing electric peaks, which normally would be penalized.

City officials say that adjustment could take up to 5 years to complete before their electric bills would switch to the regular methods.