It was a brief moment of hysteria at the lake and beyond when Co-Mo Connect suffered a temporary internet service outage. That outage lasted nearly one hour and affected internet and phone services connected to the provider. Patrick Wood, Public Relations Coordinator for Co-Mo Connect, says his team took immediate action to remedy the situation.

“[It was] just a little bit of technical difficulty,” Said Wood, “we’re very fortunate to have a great team that worked quickly to resolve the issue.”

Wood told KRMS that these outages can happen for a number of reasons, and they are investigating possible causes to prevent future disruptions, as well as how many subscribers may have been affected.

“I really can’t compliment our team enough,” said Wood, “when something like this does happen, Co-Mo Connect is very efficient at resolving it to make sure our members have that reliable service.”