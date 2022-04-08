News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Business Featured Stories Local News Top Stories

Co-Mo Connect Faces Mass Service Outage

ByReporter Matt Markivee

Apr 7, 2022 , , ,

It was a brief moment of hysteria at the lake and beyond when Co-Mo Connect suffered a temporary internet service outage. That outage lasted nearly one hour and affected internet and phone services connected to the provider. Patrick Wood, Public Relations Coordinator for Co-Mo Connect, says his team took immediate action to remedy the situation.

“[It was] just a little bit of technical difficulty,” Said Wood, “we’re very fortunate to have a great team that worked quickly to resolve the issue.” 

Wood told KRMS that these outages can happen for a number of reasons, and they are investigating possible causes to prevent future disruptions, as well as how many subscribers may have been affected. 

“I really can’t compliment our team enough,” said Wood, “when something like this does happen, Co-Mo Connect is very efficient at resolving it to make sure our members have that reliable service.”

By Reporter Matt Markivee

Related Post

Crime Local News

Two Arrested for Vehicle Theft and Possession of Drugs in Pulaski County

Apr 7, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Community Events Local News

Laclede County Prepares for Annual Road Beautification Initiative

Apr 7, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News

Lake Ozark Fire Department Rescues Stranded Kayakers

Apr 7, 2022 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Crime Local News

Two Arrested for Vehicle Theft and Possession of Drugs in Pulaski County

Apr 7, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Community Events Local News

Laclede County Prepares for Annual Road Beautification Initiative

Apr 7, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News

Lake Ozark Fire Department Rescues Stranded Kayakers

Apr 7, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Politics State News

Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe to Run for MO Governor

Apr 7, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com